American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

AWK opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

