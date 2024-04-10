Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,550,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

