Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,797,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,941 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $778.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

