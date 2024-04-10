Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.