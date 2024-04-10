Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $12.30

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 178,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

