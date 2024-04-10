Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $40.11

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $32.36 on Friday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

