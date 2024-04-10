Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $60.50

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 36.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Health Investors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,539,000 after buying an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

