Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $4.71

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Nerdy has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $489.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $89,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,709.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and have sold 126,091 shares valued at $388,971. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 664,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

