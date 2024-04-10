Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) PT at $416.48

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

GS stock opened at $410.78 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

