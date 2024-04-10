Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Target Price at $42.75

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after buying an additional 3,716,212 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $123,526,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,810,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 363,281 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

