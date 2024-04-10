Analyzing TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fenikso and TXO Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.47 -$103.99 million ($3.32) -5.47

Analyst Recommendations

Fenikso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fenikso and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Fenikso.

Volatility and Risk

Fenikso has a beta of 22.04, suggesting that its share price is 2,104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fenikso and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners -27.31% 6.89% 5.16%

Summary

TXO Partners beats Fenikso on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

