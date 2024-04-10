Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64.

On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

