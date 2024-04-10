Andrew Stephen Thomis Acquires 2,753 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($25,331.36).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.61), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,337.55).

Cohort Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.09) on Wednesday. Cohort plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 595.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 544.12. The stock has a market cap of £298.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,175.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,242.42%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

