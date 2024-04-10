Anthony Sanzio Sells 250 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $10,937.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

