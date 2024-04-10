AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $77.18. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 391,359 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.