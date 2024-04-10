AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

