Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.19 on April 30th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.
About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
