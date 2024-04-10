Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 132,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

