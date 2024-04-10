Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.16

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 32925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

