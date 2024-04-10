Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 127 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 131,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $257.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.