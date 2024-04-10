Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,325 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $41,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.2 %

SJM opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

