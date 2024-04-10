Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 449 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

ROKU stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

