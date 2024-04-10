Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 682 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.