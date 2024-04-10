Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

