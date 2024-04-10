Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 394 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Crown Stock Up 4.6 %

CCK stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

