Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

