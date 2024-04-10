Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.