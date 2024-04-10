ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

