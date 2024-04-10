Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ARKR opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

