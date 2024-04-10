Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

