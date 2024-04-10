Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.96 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Read Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.