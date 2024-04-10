Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $206.15 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

