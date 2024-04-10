Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $238,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of XBJL opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

