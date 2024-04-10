Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $692.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

