Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 257 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 12,144.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.