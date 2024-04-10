Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 567 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 250.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISCG opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

