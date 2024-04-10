ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at 129.25, but opened at 133.51. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ARM shares last traded at 129.04, with a volume of 4,485,205 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 86.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 83.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

