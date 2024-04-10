ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 6.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ASGN by 54.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 19.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

