Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,066 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PKG opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

