Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.