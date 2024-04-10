Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.60 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

