Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

