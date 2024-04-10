Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,653 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

