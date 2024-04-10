Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.