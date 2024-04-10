Associated Banc’s (ASB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $7,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 247,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

