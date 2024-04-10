ATB Capital Lowers STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.82.

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.08 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The firm has a market cap of C$291.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

