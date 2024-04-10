Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.27% from the company’s current price.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

ATHOF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

