Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.27% from the company’s current price.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
ATHOF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.
About Athabasca Oil
