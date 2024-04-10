Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares trading hands.
Atlas Mara Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £108,926.95 and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Mara
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.