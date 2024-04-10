ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.32

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 4779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ATS Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

