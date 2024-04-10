AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.51

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.51 and traded as high as C$25.17. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 17,407 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACQ. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.65.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.100346 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

